Dimensity 720 vs Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 302K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720
302712
Kirin 820 +25%
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 720 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 3 6
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2020 March 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Dimensity 720 or ask any questions
