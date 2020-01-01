Dimensity 720 vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
77
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
63
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
76
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 286K
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
511
Kirin 9000 +77%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1676
Kirin 9000 +92%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
286494
Kirin 9000 +85%
529116
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|24
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|October 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1