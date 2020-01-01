Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 720 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Announced 4-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 294K vs 173K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 720 +50%
519
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 720 +30%
1684
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720 +70%
294717
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 720 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Valhall Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS - 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6853V -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site -

