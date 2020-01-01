Dimensity 720 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 235K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720 +29%
302712
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|3
|12
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
