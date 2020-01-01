Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 720 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Dimensity 720 vs Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Announced 2 years and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 235K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 720 +29%
302712
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 720 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 3 12
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Dimensity 720 or ask any questions
