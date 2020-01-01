Dimensity 720 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
64
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
62
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 302K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
3378
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
10670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
302712
Kirin 985 +30%
392336
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
|-
