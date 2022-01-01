Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 720 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Dimensity 720 vs Dimensity 1100

Dimensity 720
VS
Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 720
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 9 score – 664K vs 343K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 720
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 720
343466
Dimensity 1100 +93%
664145
CPU 99354 175383
GPU 84632 231154
Memory 62616 118538
UX 99156 140457
Total score 343466 664145
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 720
1713
Dimensity 1100 +45%
2486
Image compression 98.25 Mpixels/s 180.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.65 images/s 29.35 images/s
Speech recognition 31.95 words/s 51.5 words/s
Machine learning 27.45 images/s 57.15 images/s
Camera shooting 14.85 images/s 36.75 images/s
HTML 5 2 Mnodes/s 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite 513 Krows/s 1010.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 720
1242
Dimensity 1100 +221%
3981
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 23 FPS
Score 1242 3981

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 30 FPS
[Medium]		 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Realme V3
720 x 1600		 Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 720 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 9
Shading units 48 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6853V MT6891Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 720, or ask any questions
