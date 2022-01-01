Dimensity 720 vs Dimensity 1100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
- Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 9 score – 664K vs 343K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 6-months later
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|99354
|175383
|GPU
|84632
|231154
|Memory
|62616
|118538
|UX
|99156
|140457
|Total score
|343466
|664145
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
525
Dimensity 1100 +26%
661
Multi-Core Score
1713
Dimensity 1100 +45%
2486
|Image compression
|98.25 Mpixels/s
|180.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14.65 images/s
|29.35 images/s
|Speech recognition
|31.95 words/s
|51.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|27.45 images/s
|57.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|14.85 images/s
|36.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|2 Mnodes/s
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|513 Krows/s
|1010.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|23 FPS
|Score
|1242
|3981
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|41 FPS
[Low]
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|27 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|30 FPS
[Medium]
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Realme V3
720 x 1600
|Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 720 and Dimensity 1100
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|9
|Shading units
|48
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6853V
|MT6891Z/CZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
