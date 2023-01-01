Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7200 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 807K vs 615K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3230 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7200
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7200
615136
A15 Bionic +31%
807395
CPU 155497 210809
GPU 194726 324750
Memory 117844 134620
UX 145763 133782
Total score 615136 807395
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7200
862
A15 Bionic +103%
1748
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 7200
2302
A15 Bionic +110%
4836
Image compression - 224.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 43.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 136.1 words/s
Machine learning - 104.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 49.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.64 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1270 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 7200
4145
A15 Bionic +110%
8722
Stability - 79%
Graphics test 24 FPS 52 FPS
Score 4145 8722

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3230 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 12 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Apple A15 GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 1130 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 4 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.2 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2023 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6886 APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site -

