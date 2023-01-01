Dimensity 7200 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
93
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 807K vs 615K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3230 vs 2800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155497
|210809
|GPU
|194726
|324750
|Memory
|117844
|134620
|UX
|145763
|133782
|Total score
|615136
|807395
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
862
A15 Bionic +103%
1748
Multi-Core Score
2302
A15 Bionic +110%
4836
|Image compression
|-
|224.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|43.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|136.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|104.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|49.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.64 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1270 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|52 FPS
|Score
|4145
|8722
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3230 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|12 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Apple A15 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|1130 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 650
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6886
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
|-
