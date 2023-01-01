Dimensity 7200 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
100
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 948K vs 615K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155497
|248335
|GPU
|194726
|394336
|Memory
|117844
|153536
|UX
|145763
|147260
|Total score
|615136
|948764
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
862
A16 Bionic +119%
1888
Multi-Core Score
2302
A16 Bionic +136%
5436
|Image compression
|-
|243.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|46.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|141.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|117.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|54.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1430 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|58 FPS
|Score
|4145
|9847
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Apple A16 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|1130 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|6
|Shading units
|-
|768
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 650
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 48MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6886
|APL1W10
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1