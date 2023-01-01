Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7200 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 948K vs 615K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 7200
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 7200
615136
A16 Bionic +54%
948764
CPU 155497 248335
GPU 194726 394336
Memory 117844 153536
UX 145763 147260
Total score 615136 948764
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7200
862
A16 Bionic +119%
1888
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 7200
2302
A16 Bionic +136%
5436
Image compression - 243.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 141.8 words/s
Machine learning - 117.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 54.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1430 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 7200
4145
A16 Bionic +138%
9847
Stability - 82%
Graphics test 24 FPS 58 FPS
Score 4145 9847

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 8 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Apple A16 GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 1130 MHz -
Execution units 4 6
Shading units - 768
Vulkan version 1.2 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size - 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 48MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2023 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6886 APL1W10
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site -

