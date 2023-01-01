Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 530K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|142334
|GPU
|-
|140609
|Memory
|-
|108237
|UX
|-
|139021
|Total score
|802255
|530434
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7200 +4%
856
823
Multi-Core Score
2313
2309
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 650
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
Cast your vote
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8