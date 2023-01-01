Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Dimensity 7200 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 530K

Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 530K 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)

8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 7200 +51% 802255 Dimensity 1080 530434 CPU - 142334 GPU - 140609 Memory - 108237 UX - 139021 Total score 802255 530434 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 7200 +4% 856 Dimensity 1080 823 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 7200 2313 Dimensity 1080 2309

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 7200 n/a Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2 Execution units 4 4 Shading units - 64 Vulkan version 1.2 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s - Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 - Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced February 2023 October 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number - MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site