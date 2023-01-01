Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 700 VS Dimensity 7200 Dimensity 700 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)

Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 337K

Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 337K Announced 2-years and 4-months later

Announced 2-years and 4-months later 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)

27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 7200 +81% 612245 Dimensity 700 337457 CPU 155165 97246 GPU 197878 82206 Memory 117814 70281 UX 144422 88538 Total score 612245 337457 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 7200 +51% 848 Dimensity 700 560 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 7200 +33% 2287 Dimensity 700 1718 Image compression - 102.6 Mpixels/s Face detection - 15 images/s Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s Machine learning - 27.1 images/s Camera shooting - 14.4 images/s HTML 5 - 2.1 Mnodes/s SQLite - 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 7200 n/a Dimensity 700 1102 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 6 FPS Score - 1102

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS

[Medium] Fortnite - 25 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 34 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 700

CPU Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall GPU frequency - 950 MHz Execution units 4 2 Shading units - 32 FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.2 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 6400 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.3 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 November 2020 Class Flagship Mid range Model number - MT6833V/ZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site