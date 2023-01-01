Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 700

Dimensity 7200
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 7200
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 337K
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7200
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7200 +81%
612245
Dimensity 700
337457
CPU 155165 97246
GPU 197878 82206
Memory 117814 70281
UX 144422 88538
Total score 612245 337457
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 7200 +33%
2287
Dimensity 700
1718
Image compression - 102.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 27.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.1 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1102

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 6400 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6833V/ZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 7200, or ask any questions
