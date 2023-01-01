Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 337K
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155165
|97246
|GPU
|197878
|82206
|Memory
|117814
|70281
|UX
|144422
|88538
|Total score
|612245
|337457
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7200 +51%
848
560
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 7200 +33%
2287
1718
|Image compression
|-
|102.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|27.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.1 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|543.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1102
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|59 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 650
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6833V/ZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
