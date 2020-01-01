Dimensity 800 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 250K
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
A10 Fusion +43%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 800 +56%
2201
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800 +28%
321314
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC4
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2