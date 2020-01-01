Dimensity 800 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
A11 Bionic +72%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2201
A11 Bionic +7%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800 +1%
321314
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Apple A11 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Apple A11 Bionic
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Apple A11 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Apple A11 Bionic
- Apple A12X Bionic vs Apple A11 Bionic