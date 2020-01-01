Dimensity 800 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
73
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 321K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
A12 Bionic +108%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2201
A12 Bionic +34%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
321314
A12 Bionic +26%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1