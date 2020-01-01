Dimensity 800 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 321K
- 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 9 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
A14 Bionic +194%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2201
A14 Bionic +88%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
321314
A14 Bionic +80%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
|-
