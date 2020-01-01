Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 800 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 800 vs A14 Bionic

Dimensity 800
Dimensity 800
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 321K
  • 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 800
545
A14 Bionic +194%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 800
2201
A14 Bionic +88%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800
321314
A14 Bionic +80%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 4 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Dimensity 800 or ask any questions
