Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 800 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Dimensity 800 vs Kirin 710

Dimensity 800
VS
Kirin 710
Dimensity 800
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 800
vs
Kirin 710

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 70160
GPU - 32918
Memory - 40008
UX - 59919
Total score - 203952
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 800 +56%
516
Kirin 710
330
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 800 +47%
1900
Kirin 710
1291
Image compression 121 Mpixels/s 83.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 19 images/s 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition 39 words/s 24 words/s
Machine learning 31.9 images/s 17.1 images/s
Camera shooting 21.3 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 2.66 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 682.7 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC4 Mali-G51 MP4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6873 Hi6260
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and MediaTek Dimensity 800
2. MediaTek Helio G90T and Dimensity 800
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and HiSilicon Kirin 710
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Dimensity 800, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish