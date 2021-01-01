Dimensity 800 vs Kirin 710F
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|71135
|GPU
|-
|33514
|Memory
|-
|42276
|UX
|-
|60257
|Total score
|-
|207689
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 800 +67%
554
331
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 800 +32%
1790
1360
|Image compression
|-
|83.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.81 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|454.55 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800 and Kirin 710F
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|January 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6873
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
|-
