Dimensity 800 vs Kirin 810

Dimensity 800
Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Announced 6 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 800
545
Kirin 810 +12%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 800 +9%
2201
Kirin 810
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800
321314
Kirin 810
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC4 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 4 6
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (23.7%)
29 (76.3%)
Total votes: 38

