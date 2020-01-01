Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 800 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Dimensity 800 vs Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 317K vs 173K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 800 +59%
548
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 800 +71%
2214
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800 +83%
317669
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC4 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Valhall Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS - 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Dimensity 800, or ask any questions
