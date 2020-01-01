Dimensity 800 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 317K vs 173K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 800 +59%
548
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 800 +71%
2214
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800 +83%
317669
173287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
|-
