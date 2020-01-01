Dimensity 800 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 235K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 800 +39%
545
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 800 +58%
2201
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800 +37%
321314
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
