We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 321K
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 800
2201
Kirin 990 (5G) +42%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800
321314
Kirin 990 (5G) +57%
503438

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC4 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 4 16
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Dimensity 800 or ask any questions
