Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 800 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Dimensity 800 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

Dimensity 800
Dimensity 800
VS
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 541K vs 321K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800
321314
Dimensity 1000 Plus +69%
541841

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 4 9
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 May 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 800 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish