Dimensity 800 vs Dimensity 1200

Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 612K vs 313K
  • 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
313868
Dimensity 1200 +95%
612590
GPU - 212809
Total score 313868 612590
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
2187
Dimensity 1200 +49%
3252

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 64 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 800, or ask any questions
