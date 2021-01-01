Dimensity 800 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 612K vs 313K
- 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|GPU
|-
|212809
|Total score
|313868
|612590
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
543
Dimensity 1200 +68%
911
Multi-Core Score
2187
Dimensity 1200 +49%
3252
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|9
|Shading units
|64
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3