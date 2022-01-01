Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8000 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Dimensity 8000 vs Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8000 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8000
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 820K vs 768K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2750 MHz)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 8000 +7%
820817
Kirin 9000
768151
CPU 197563 194527
GPU 315470 280796
Memory 149037 146761
UX 158160 140303
Total score 820817 768151
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Score - 6036

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2750 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
Execution units - 24
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8000 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

