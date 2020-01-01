Dimensity 800U vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U ( Mali-G57 MC3) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
80
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 11 months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 335K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
598
A13 Bionic +125%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2222
A13 Bionic +61%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
335296
A13 Bionic +42%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Cores
|3
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1