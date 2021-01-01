Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 800U vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 800U vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 800U
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 800U
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 392K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~78%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 800U
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 800U
392278
A15 Bionic +107%
812406
CPU 111703 216265
GPU 100841 339795
Memory 67669 112472
UX 104529 133063
Total score 392278 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 800U
629
A15 Bionic +178%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 800U
1935
A15 Bionic +144%
4728

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 44 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 47 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 35 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800U and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 3 5
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2020 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6853T APL1W05
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 765G vs Dimensity 800U
2. Snapdragon 732G vs Dimensity 800U
3. Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 800U
4. Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 800U
5. Helio G90T vs Dimensity 800U
6. Snapdragon 888 vs A15 Bionic
7. Dimensity 1200 vs A15 Bionic
8. Kirin 9000 vs A15 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Dimensity 800U, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish