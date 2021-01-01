Dimensity 800U vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 387K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|111703
|167563
|GPU
|100841
|278665
|Memory
|67669
|91371
|UX
|104529
|138716
|Total score
|387742
|684465
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
615
Google Tensor +72%
1060
Multi-Core Score
1847
Google Tensor +56%
2883
|Image compression
|104.15 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|33.55 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|28.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.08 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|542.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|47 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|35 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800U and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|20
|Shading units
|48
|320
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6853T
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
|Google Tensor official site
