Dimensity 800U vs Google Tensor

Dimensity 800U
VS
Google Tensor
Dimensity 800U
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 387K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 800U
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 800U
387742
Google Tensor +77%
684465
CPU 111703 167563
GPU 100841 278665
Memory 67669 91371
UX 104529 138716
Total score 387742 684465
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 800U
1847
Google Tensor +56%
2883
Image compression 104.15 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 33.55 words/s -
Machine learning 28.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.08 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 542.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 44 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 47 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 35 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800U and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 3 20
Shading units 48 320
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6853T -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site Google Tensor official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Dimensity 800U, or ask any questions
