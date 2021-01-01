Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 800U vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Dimensity 800U vs Kirin 710

Dimensity 800U
VS
Kirin 710
Dimensity 800U
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 9 score – 386K vs 203K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 800U
vs
Kirin 710

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 800U +89%
386170
Kirin 710
203952
CPU 111703 70160
GPU 100841 32918
Memory 67669 40008
UX 104529 59919
Total score 386170 203952
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 800U +87%
616
Kirin 710
330
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 800U +42%
1831
Kirin 710
1291
Image compression 104.15 Mpixels/s 83.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 15.5 images/s 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition 33.55 words/s 24 words/s
Machine learning 28.4 images/s 17.1 images/s
Camera shooting 14.7 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 2.08 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 542.3 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 44 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 47 FPS
[Medium]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 56 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 35 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800U and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51 MP4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2020 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6853T Hi6260
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. MediaTek Dimensity 800U and MediaTek Helio G95
4. MediaTek Dimensity 800U and MediaTek Dimensity 700
5. MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
10. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Dimensity 800U, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish