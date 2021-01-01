Dimensity 800U vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 9 score – 386K vs 203K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|111703
|70160
|GPU
|100841
|32918
|Memory
|67669
|40008
|UX
|104529
|59919
|Total score
|386170
|203952
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 800U +87%
616
330
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 800U +42%
1831
1291
|Image compression
|104.15 Mpixels/s
|83.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|15.5 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|33.55 words/s
|24 words/s
|Machine learning
|28.4 images/s
|17.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|14.7 images/s
|9.81 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.08 Mnodes/s
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|542.3 Krows/s
|454.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|47 FPS
[Medium]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|56 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|35 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
|Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800U and Kirin 710
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|July 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6853T
|Hi6260
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
