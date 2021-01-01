Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 800U vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Dimensity 800U vs Kirin 710F

Dimensity 800U
VS
Kirin 710F
Dimensity 800U
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 166K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 800U
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 800U +91%
316925
Kirin 710F
166347
CPU 106663 72142
GPU 89658 22406
Memory 65289 36361
UX 65998 32219
Total score 316925 166347
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 800U +89%
612
Kirin 710F
324
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 800U +43%
1886
Kirin 710F
1320
Image compression - 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.15 words/s
Machine learning - 17 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 44 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 47 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 35 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800U and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2020 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 800U or Snapdragon 730G
2. Dimensity 800U or Snapdragon 720G
3. Dimensity 800U or Snapdragon 845
4. Dimensity 800U or Kirin 980
5. Dimensity 800U or Snapdragon 732G
6. Kirin 710F or Snapdragon 730
7. Kirin 710F or Exynos 9611
8. Kirin 710F or Snapdragon 845
9. Kirin 710F or Snapdragon 712
10. Kirin 710F or Snapdragon 665

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Dimensity 800U, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish