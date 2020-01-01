Dimensity 800U vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 11 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 335K vs 218K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Supports 69% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 800U +57%
598
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 800U +39%
2222
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800U +53%
335296
218909
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|3
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
|-
