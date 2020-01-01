Dimensity 800U vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Announced 11 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 335K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2400 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
598
Kirin 990 (5G) +28%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2222
Kirin 990 (5G) +41%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
335296
Kirin 990 (5G) +50%
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|700 MHz
|Cores
|3
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U and MediaTek Helio G90T
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U and MediaTek Dimensity 800
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Samsung Exynos 990