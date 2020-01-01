Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 800U vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Dimensity 800U vs Dimensity 700

Dimensity 800U
Dimensity 800U
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 286K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 800U
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 800U +13%
321994
Dimensity 700
286122
CPU 106663 -
GPU 89658 -
Memory 65289 -
UX 65998 -
Total score 321994 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 800U +11%
1910
Dimensity 700
1727

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2020 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 765G and Dimensity 800U
2. Snapdragon 855 and Dimensity 800U
3. Kirin 980 and Dimensity 800U
4. Snapdragon 732G and Dimensity 800U
5. Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 800U
6. Helio G90T and Dimensity 700
7. Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 700

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 800U, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish