Dimensity 800U vs Dimensity 800
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 8 months later
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 335K vs 321K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 800U +10%
598
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 800U +1%
2222
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 800U +4%
335296
321314
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
