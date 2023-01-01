Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 8050
VS
Dimensity 1080
Dimensity 8050
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Performs 43% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 494K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8050
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8050 +38%
684607
Dimensity 1080
494847
CPU - 131250
GPU - 134083
Memory - 97501
UX - 135501
Total score 684607 494847
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2255

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8050 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 9 4
Shading units 144 64
FLOPS 980 Gigaflops 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 570 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6893 MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 1080
2. Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 1080
3. Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 1080
4. Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1080
5. Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 8050
6. Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8050
7. Helio G96 vs Dimensity 8050
8. Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 8050
9. Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 8050
10. Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 8050
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 8050, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский