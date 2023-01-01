Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|171386
|GPU
|-
|238223
|Memory
|-
|127432
|UX
|-
|144883
|Total score
|684607
|679950
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
947
Dimensity 1200 +6%
1004
Multi-Core Score
3167
Dimensity 1200 +12%
3555
|Image compression
|-
|175.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|31.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|40 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|52.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|27.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|945.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|27 FPS
|Score
|-
|4519
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8050 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|9
|Shading units
|144
|144
|FLOPS
|980 Gigaflops
|980 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 570
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Helio M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6893
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
