Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 6100 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and 6100 Plus (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|Total score
|-
|345389
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8050 +66%
951
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8050 +84%
3206
1746
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|-
|Score
|4537
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8050 and Dimensity 6100 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|2
|Shading units
|144
|32
|FLOPS
|980 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 570
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 3300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|July 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6893, MT6893Z_T/CZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus official site
