Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 6100 Plus

Dimensity 8050
VS
Dimensity 6100 Plus
Dimensity 8050
Dimensity 6100 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and 6100 Plus (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8050
vs
Dimensity 6100 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Total score - 345389
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Score 4537 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8050 and Dimensity 6100 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 9 2
Shading units 144 32
FLOPS 980 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 570 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 3300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023 July 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6893, MT6893Z_T/CZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus official site

