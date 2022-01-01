Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs A10 Fusion

Dimensity 810
VS
A10 Fusion
Dimensity 810
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 378K vs 306K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810 +24%
378566
A10 Fusion
306369
CPU 110238 94017
GPU 85203 97270
Memory 76179 40393
UX 103974 72866
Total score 378566 306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810
630
A10 Fusion +24%
780
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +35%
1918
A10 Fusion
1423
Image compression - 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.5 words/s
Machine learning - 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.85 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 810
1227
A10 Fusion +111%
2585
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 7 FPS 15 FPS
Score 1227 2585

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 37 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2400 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 3.3 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 196
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (66.7%)
4 (33.3%)
Total votes: 12

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
2. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
3. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Helio G88
4. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
5. Apple A10 Fusion vs A14 Bionic
6. Apple A10 Fusion vs A13 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Dimensity 810, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish