Dimensity 810 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Announced 3-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 352K
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|113696
|93221
|GPU
|85477
|111388
|Memory
|76385
|59189
|UX
|105966
|82458
|Total score
|387476
|352185
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
626
A11 Bionic +49%
930
Multi-Core Score
1932
A11 Bionic +22%
2349
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|-
|FLOPS
|208 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6833V
|APL1W72
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
|-
Cast your vote
6 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%)
Total votes: 9