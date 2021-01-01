Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs A11 Bionic

Dimensity 810
VS
A11 Bionic
Dimensity 810
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 352K
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Performs 56% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810 +10%
387476
A11 Bionic
352185
CPU 113696 93221
GPU 85477 111388
Memory 76385 59189
UX 105966 82458
Total score 387476 352185
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810
626
A11 Bionic +49%
930
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
1932
A11 Bionic +22%
2349
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 4.3 billion
TDP 8 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 -
FLOPS 208 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V APL1W72
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%)
Total votes: 9

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Dimensity 810, or ask any questions
