Dimensity 810 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
71
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
57
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
69
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 515K vs 387K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|113696
|132036
|GPU
|85477
|188351
|Memory
|76385
|77046
|UX
|105966
|112735
|Total score
|387476
|515179
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
626
A12 Bionic +82%
1137
Multi-Core Score
1932
A12 Bionic +53%
2952
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|208 Gigaflops
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6833V
|APL1W81
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
|-
