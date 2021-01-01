Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs A12 Bionic

Dimensity 810
VS
A12 Bionic
Dimensity 810
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 515K vs 387K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810
387476
A12 Bionic +33%
515179
CPU 113696 132036
GPU 85477 188351
Memory 76385 77046
UX 105966 112735
Total score 387476 515179
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810
626
A12 Bionic +82%
1137
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
1932
A12 Bionic +53%
2952
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 6.9 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 208 Gigaflops 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V APL1W81
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site -

