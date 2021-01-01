Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 513K vs 387K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810
387551
A13 Bionic +32%
513011
CPU - 158367
GPU - 218423
Memory - 65604
UX - 80367
Total score 387551 513011
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810
652
A13 Bionic +103%
1321
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
2441
A13 Bionic +42%
3467
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 8.5 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 60 -
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site -

