Dimensity 810 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
86
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
91
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 513K vs 387K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|158367
|GPU
|-
|218423
|Memory
|-
|65604
|UX
|-
|80367
|Total score
|387551
|513011
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
652
A13 Bionic +103%
1321
Multi-Core Score
2441
A13 Bionic +42%
3467
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|60
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
|-
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4