We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 11-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Supports 150% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 720K vs 390K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810
390345
A14 Bionic +85%
720828
CPU 114509 202575
GPU 89255 273954
Memory 77131 115865
UX 112028 129781
Total score 390345 720828
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810
621
A14 Bionic +155%
1585
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
1897
A14 Bionic +116%
4094
Image compression - 171.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 94.8 words/s
Machine learning - 93.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.5 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 810
1230
A14 Bionic +519%
7612
Stability 99% 77%
Graphics test 7 FPS 45 FPS
Score 1230 7612

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 37 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Dimensity 810, or ask any questions
