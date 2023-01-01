Dimensity 810 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
87
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 11-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Supports 150% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 720K vs 390K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|114509
|202575
|GPU
|89255
|273954
|Memory
|77131
|115865
|UX
|112028
|129781
|Total score
|390345
|720828
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
621
A14 Bionic +155%
1585
Multi-Core Score
1897
A14 Bionic +116%
4094
|Image compression
|-
|171.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|94.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|93.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.5 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|77%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|1230
|7612
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|37 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6833V
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
|-
