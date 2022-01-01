Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs Google Tensor

Dimensity 810
VS
Google Tensor
Dimensity 810
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 9 score – 740K vs 390K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810
390979
Google Tensor +89%
740785
CPU 114509 196221
GPU 89255 297786
Memory 77131 107096
UX 112028 143527
Total score 390979 740785
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
1897
Google Tensor +49%
2834

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 810
1229
Google Tensor +404%
6199
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 7 FPS 37 FPS
Score 1229 6199

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 37 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 32 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V S5E9845
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site Google Tensor official site

