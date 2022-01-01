Dimensity 810 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 9 score – 740K vs 390K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|114509
|196221
|GPU
|89255
|297786
|Memory
|77131
|107096
|UX
|112028
|143527
|Total score
|390979
|740785
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
622
Google Tensor +68%
1042
Multi-Core Score
1897
Google Tensor +49%
2834
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|54%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|37 FPS
|Score
|1229
|6199
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|37 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|20
|Shading units
|32
|320
|FLOPS
|-
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6833V
|S5E9845
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
|Google Tensor official site
