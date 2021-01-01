Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs Kirin 710

Dimensity 810
VS
Kirin 710
Dimensity 810
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Kirin 710
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 9 score – 384K vs 203K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Kirin 710

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810 +89%
384500
Kirin 710
203952
CPU 113696 70160
GPU 85477 32918
Memory 76385 40008
UX 105966 59919
Total score 384500 203952
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +91%
630
Kirin 710
330
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +48%
1917
Kirin 710
1291
Image compression - 83.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 24 words/s
Machine learning - 17.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51 MP4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 208 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6833V Hi6260
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
2. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800U
3. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs MediaTek Helio G95
4. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
5. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
10. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Dimensity 810, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish