Dimensity 810 vs Kirin 710F

Dimensity 810
VS
Kirin 710F
Dimensity 810
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 208K
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810 +86%
387476
Kirin 710F
208095
CPU 113696 71135
GPU 85477 33514
Memory 76385 42276
UX 105966 60257
Total score 387476 208095
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +90%
626
Kirin 710F
330
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +43%
1932
Kirin 710F
1353
Image compression - 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.15 words/s
Machine learning - 17 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51 MP4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 208 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6833V -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site -

