We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 387K vs 372K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Kirin 820

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810 +4%
387551
Kirin 820
372379
CPU - 130435
GPU - 116461
Memory - 70562
UX - 62183
Total score 387551 372379
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +4%
652
Kirin 820
629
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +1%
2441
Kirin 820
2418

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 33 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units 60 96
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2021 March 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site -

