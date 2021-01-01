Dimensity 810 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Announced 4-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 387K vs 233K
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|66289
|GPU
|-
|73245
|Memory
|-
|50039
|UX
|-
|41387
|Total score
|387551
|233054
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +72%
652
380
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +79%
2441
1363
|Image compression
|-
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|12
|Shading units
|60
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1