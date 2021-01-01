Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 387K vs 233K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

387551
233054
CPU - 66289
GPU - 73245
Memory - 50039
UX - 41387
Total score 387551 233054
GeekBench 5

652
Multi-Core Score
2441
1363
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 8 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 4 12
Shading units 60 192
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site -

