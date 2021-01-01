Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 490K vs 387K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Kirin 990 (5G)

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 810
387551
Kirin 990 (5G) +27%
490950
CPU - 154284
GPU - 174684
Memory - 100370
UX - 70979
Total score 387551 490950
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
2441
Kirin 990 (5G) +25%
3052

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 8 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 4 16
Shading units 60 256
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2021 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

