Dimensity 810 vs Kirin 985

Dimensity 810
VS
Kirin 985
Dimensity 810
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 483K vs 387K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810
387476
Kirin 985 +25%
483334
CPU 113696 144952
GPU 85477 148941
Memory 76385 84366
UX 105966 100999
Total score 387476 483334
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810
626
Kirin 985 +10%
691
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
1932
Kirin 985 +36%
2627

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 208 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6833V Hi6290
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site -

