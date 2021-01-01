Dimensity 810 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
48
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
59
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 483K vs 387K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|113696
|144952
|GPU
|85477
|148941
|Memory
|76385
|84366
|UX
|105966
|100999
|Total score
|387476
|483334
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
626
Kirin 985 +10%
691
Multi-Core Score
1932
Kirin 985 +36%
2627
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Kirin 985
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|8
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|208 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6833V
|Hi6290
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1