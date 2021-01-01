Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 1000

Dimensity 810
VS
Dimensity 1000
Dimensity 810
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 383K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810
383002
Dimensity 1000 +16%
445954
CPU 113696 141266
GPU 85477 146104
Memory 76385 84463
UX 105966 69537
Total score 383002 445954
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
1917
Dimensity 1000 +53%
2929

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 60 144
FLOPS - 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2021 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6889
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 810, or ask any questions
