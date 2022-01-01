Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 810
VS
Dimensity 1080
Dimensity 810
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 495K vs 390K
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810
390979
Dimensity 1080 +27%
495726
CPU 114509 132821
GPU 89255 134589
Memory 77131 98235
UX 112028 130803
Total score 390979 495726
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
1897
Dimensity 1080 +20%
2278

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1229 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 37 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2021 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6833V -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G95 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
2. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
3. MediaTek Helio G99 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 1080
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 1080
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 1080
7. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or MediaTek Dimensity 1080
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 810, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish