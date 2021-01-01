Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 1200

Dimensity 810
VS
Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 810
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 7-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 671K vs 383K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810
383002
Dimensity 1200 +75%
671746
CPU 113696 170589
GPU 85477 233643
Memory 76385 118786
UX 105966 145445
Total score 383002 671746
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810
1917
Dimensity 1200 +73%
3311

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 60 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6893
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (12.5%)
7 (87.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
2. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
3. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Helio G95
4. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Dimensity 700
5. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and MediaTek Dimensity 1000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 810, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish